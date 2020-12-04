This Week in EG Real Estate: 21 ‘Solds’

Above: 125 Bailey Boulevard.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/4/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 21 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend. Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
*4430 Post Road, Unit#65E, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $184,900.
05 Sawmill Court, Vacant Land, $239,900.
01 Sawmill Court, Vacant Land, $239,900.
62 Winthrop Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $354,900.
43 Phillips Road, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $419,000.
1365 High Hawk Road, Split Level, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $579,900.
100 Empress Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $784,900.
125 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $974,900.
SOLDS
*15 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $250,000.
25 Water Street, Unit #209, One Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $250,000.
24 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $258,000.
28 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $265,000.
0 Sonnett Drive, Vacant Land, $280,000.
4 Laurel Lane, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $332,000.
*4400 Post Road, Unit#6, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 $360,000.
1404 South County Trail, Unit#221, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $377,000.
*23 Saddlebrook Drive, Contemporary, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $391,500.
*33 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000.
20 Deep Meadow Lane, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000.
*154 Charlotte Drive, Cottage, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $515,000.
5875 Post Road, Office, $515,000.
140 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $529,900.
45 Granite Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $550,000.
1240 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $555,000.
*43 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $557,500.
140 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $575,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit #6, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $580,000.
75 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $675,000.
*11 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $677,500.
OPEN HOUSES
