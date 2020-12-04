This Week in EG Real Estate: 21 ‘Solds’

by | Dec 4, 2020

Above: 125 Bailey Boulevard.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 12/4/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 21 sold properties and over 20 open houses this weekend.  Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*4430 Post Road, Unit#65E, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $184,900. 

05 Sawmill Court, Vacant Land, $239,900. 

01 Sawmill Court, Vacant Land, $239,900. 

62 Winthrop Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $354,900. 

43 Phillips Road, Split Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $419,000. 

1365 High Hawk Road, Split Level, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $579,900. 

100 Empress Drive, Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $784,900. 

The screen room at 125 Bailey Blvd.

125 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 full bath, 1 half bath, $974,900.

SOLDS

*15 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $250,000. 

25 Water Street, Unit #209, One Level, 3 bed, 2 full bath, $250,000. 

24 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $258,000. 

28 Mallard Way, Vacant Land, $265,000. 

0 Sonnett Drive, Vacant Land, $280,000. 

4 Laurel Lane, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $332,000. 

*4400 Post Road, Unit#6, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 $360,000. 

1404 South County Trail, Unit#221, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $377,000. 

*23 Saddlebrook Drive, Contemporary, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $391,500. 

*33 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000. 

20 Deep Meadow Lane, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000. 

*154 Charlotte Drive, Cottage, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $515,000. 

5875 Post Road, Office, $515,000. 

140 Howland Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $529,900. 

45 Granite Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $550,000. 

1240 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $555,000. 

*43 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $557,500. 

140 Sanctuary Drive, Town House, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $575,000.

15 Castle Street, Unit #6, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $580,000. 

75 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $675,000. 

*11 Roelker Drive, Colonial, 6 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $677,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS