This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Solds Over $1 Million

by | Oct 16, 2020

Above: 1 Moosehorn Drive listed by Len Iannuccilli of Re/Max; photos are of previously built homes and may depict additional features not included therein.  

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/16/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings and 6 sold properties and over  19 houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*750 Quaker Lane, Unit#Bldg. B, Unit 107, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $134,900. 

*4430 Post Road, Unit#B23, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $179,900. 

*4160 Post Road, Unit#28, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $199,900. 

*15 Ideal Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $275,000. 

4 Laurel Lane, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $329,900. 

261 Pequot Trail, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 2  full bath, $398,900. 

*111 Spencer Woods Drive, Unit#111, One Level, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $399,900.

26 Wine Street, Apartment, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $409,000. 

1 Moosehorn Drive listed by Len Iannuccilli of Re/Max; photos are of previously built homes and may depict additional features not included therein.

*99 Bond Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 2  full bath, $519,900.

1240 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 5 bed, 2  full bath, 1 half bath, $549,900. 

76 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3  full bath, 1 half bath, $599,000. 

1 Moosehorn Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2  full bath, 1 half bath, $849,500. 

0 Moosehorn Road, Ranch, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $874,500. 

SOLDS

1050 Main Street, Unit#7, Business Park, Medical, $95,000.

*3 Eagle Run, Unit#B, Town House, 2 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $230,000.

*330 Ives Road, Split Level, 3  bed, 2 full bath, $425,000. 

3 Venus Drive, Cape Cod, 3  bed, 3 full bath, $465,000. 

*15 Castle Street, Unit#5, Town House, 3  bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $550,000. 

475 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4  bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $560,000. 

936 South Road, Colonial, 3  bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $574,000. 

10 Foster Way Colonial, Other, 4  bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $800,000. 

*22 Spencer Avenue, Victorian, 5  bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,090,000. 

*122 Beachwood Drive, Contemporary, 3  bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $1,250,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

Proud member of

