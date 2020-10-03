This Week in EG Real Estate: 15 Homes Sold In Past Week

Above: 130 Watch Hill Drive listed by Janis Cappello of Re/Max Professionals.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 10/2/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings and 15 sold properties and over 15 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

21 Reed Place, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $384,500. 

26 Wine Street, Up/Down, 6 bed, 3 full bath, $409,000. 

1149 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $444,000. 

*35 Briarbrook Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $474,900. 

36 Friendly Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $529,000. 

*95 Sawyer Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $545,000. 

200 Tamarack Drive, Colonial , 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $569,900. 

1 Juniper Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $824,900. 

65 Westfield Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 4 full bath, 1 half bath, $879,000. 

130 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $928,723. 

11 Howland Farm Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $929,400. 

130 Watch Hill, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $929,500. 

16 20 Main Street, Commercial, $1,900,000.

SOLDS

25 Water Street, Unit#101, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $220,000. 

25 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $268,000. 

550 Division Street, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $330,000. 

21 Lion Street, Up/Down, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $356,000. 

139 Marlborough Street, Apartment, 5 bed, 3 full bath, $360,000. 

31 Woodland Road, Cape Cod, 4 bed, 2 full bath, $382,500. 

75 Oak Dell Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 3 full bath, $396,000. 

1404 South County Trail, Unit#220, One Level, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $439,000. 

*44 Heritage Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, $455,000. 

255 Chestnut Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $535,000. 

31 Reynolds Street, Historic, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,000. 

2240 Division Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $600,000. 

15 Pardons Wood Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $615,000. 

8 Brookfield Court, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 2 half bath, $750,000. 

30 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $765,000.

OPEN HOUSES

