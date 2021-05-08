This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 Homes Sold

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday,5/7/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings,13 sold properties and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

1620 High Hawk Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $725,000.

5 Teakwood Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $639,000. Offer accepted

99 Allen Drive.

99 Allen Drive, Split Level, 4 bed, 2 bath, $499,000.

*15 Weymouth Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $475,000.

77 Long St., Cape Cod, 2 bed, 1 bath, $349,900.

*10 Deer Run Crossing, One Level, 2 bed, 2 bath, $499,900.

*4430 Post Road, One Level, 2 bed, 1 bath, $188,000.

43 Duke St., Up/Down, 4 bed, 2 bath, $369,900.

SOLDS

50 Spring St., Historic, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $1,150,000.

10 Judge Torres Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $980,000.

25 Spring St., Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half, $784,000.

104 Cindy Ann Dr., Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $635,000.

201 South Pierce Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, $595,000.

35 Lion St., Historic, 3 bed, 3 bath, $575,000.

47 Ledge Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 bath, $523,000.

1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $410,000.

55 Cricket Circle, One Level, 2 bed, 3 bath, $599,900.

*4400 Post Road #4, Town House, 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 half bath, $358,500.

*756 Quaker Lane #A305, One Level, 1 bed, 1 bath, $139,900.

*750 Quaker Lane #B314, One Level, 2 bed, 1 bath, $134,000.

26 Wine St., Apartment House, 6 bed, 3 bath, $406,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

