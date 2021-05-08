This Week in EG Real Estate: 13 Homes Sold

Above:
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday,5/7/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings,13 sold properties and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1620 High Hawk Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $725,000.
5 Teakwood Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $639,000. Offer accepted
99 Allen Drive, Split Level, 4 bed, 2 bath, $499,000.
*15 Weymouth Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $475,000.
77 Long St., Cape Cod, 2 bed, 1 bath, $349,900.
*10 Deer Run Crossing, One Level, 2 bed, 2 bath, $499,900.
*4430 Post Road, One Level, 2 bed, 1 bath, $188,000.
43 Duke St., Up/Down, 4 bed, 2 bath, $369,900.
SOLDS
50 Spring St., Historic, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $1,150,000.
10 Judge Torres Lane, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $980,000.
25 Spring St., Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half, $784,000.
104 Cindy Ann Dr., Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 half bath, $635,000.
201 South Pierce Road, Contemporary, 4 bed, 4 bath, $595,000.
35 Lion St., Historic, 3 bed, 3 bath, $575,000.
47 Ledge Road, Ranch, 2 bed, 1 bath, $523,000.
1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, $410,000.
55 Cricket Circle, One Level, 2 bed, 3 bath, $599,900.
*4400 Post Road #4, Town House, 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 half bath, $358,500.
*756 Quaker Lane #A305, One Level, 1 bed, 1 bath, $139,900.
*750 Quaker Lane #B314, One Level, 2 bed, 1 bath, $134,000.
26 Wine St., Apartment House, 6 bed, 3 bath, $406,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments