Two Weeks of EG Real Estate: 11 Solds & 11 Open Houses

Above: 25 Ledge Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 1/13/23, and represents the past and current week’s transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 11 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

25 Ledge Road, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $679,000.

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bed, 2 Half Bath, $479,000.

10 Ivy Garden Way, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,000.

*750 Quaker Lane #B302, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $210,000.

0 Middle Road, Residential Land, $4,000,000.

37 Main Street #C1, Commercial Office/Retail Condo, $319,900.

*441 Old Forge Road #23, Commercial Office/Retail Condo, $129,900.

SOLDS

78 Long Street, Cottage, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $855,000.

4 Grasslands Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $550,000.

51 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $530,000.

*33 Chace Street, Contemporary/Cottage/Other, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $522,733.

1575 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $510,000.

82 Spring Street, Victorian, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $501,200.

75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $408,000.

40 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

*100 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $310,000.

105 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $500,000.

*0 Ives Road, Residential Land, $425,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.