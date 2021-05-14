This Week in EG Real Estate: 11 Open Houses This Weekend

by | May 13, 2021

Above: 80 Pheasant Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday Evening, 5/13, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

80 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,280,000.

*36 Netop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,900. Offer Accepted.

109 Marlborough Street, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,900.

125 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $589,000.

1404 South County Trail #116, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $433,500.

SOLDS

38 Miss Fry Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial/Contemporary, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,281,000. 

125 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $912,500. 

17 Cononchet Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $496,000. 

*19 Weeden Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $344,000.

*85 Weeden Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $335,000. 

1404 South County Trail #210, High Rise, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS