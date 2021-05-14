This Week in EG Real Estate: 11 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 80 Pheasant Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday Evening, 5/13, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

80 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,280,000.

*36 Netop Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,900. Offer Accepted.

109 Marlborough Street, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $349,900.

125 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $589,000.

1404 South County Trail #116, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $433,500.

SOLDS

38 Miss Fry Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial/Contemporary, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,281,000.

125 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $912,500.

17 Cononchet Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $496,000.

*19 Weeden Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $344,000.

*85 Weeden Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $335,000.

1404 South County Trail #210, High Rise, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $430,000.

OPEN HOUSES

