This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 Open Houses – Xmas Is Coming!

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/18/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties and 10 open houses this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $799,900.
30 Eldredge Avenue, Historic/Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000. Sold in 3 days.
17 Rector Street, Up/Down, 5 bed, 3 bath, $575,000. Sold in 1 day.
67 Nichols Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $359,900.
98 Division Street, Historic, 3 bed, 1 bath, $349,900.
11 Lion Street, Up/Down, 0 bed, 0 bath, $299,999.
*8 B Eagle Run, Townhouse, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $289,900. Sold in 1 day.
SOLDS
30 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 bath, 1 half bath, $860,000.
99 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000.
76 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $640,000.
150 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $550,000.
69 Hyland Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $550,000.
1404 South County Trail #212, High Rise, 2 bed, 2 bath, $400,000.
OPEN HOUSES
