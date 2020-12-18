This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 Open Houses – Xmas Is Coming!

Above: 11 Green Hill Way in Cowesett.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/18/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties and 10 open houses this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $799,900.

30 Eldredge Avenue, Historic/Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000. Sold in 3 days.

17 Rector Street, Up/Down, 5 bed, 3 bath, $575,000. Sold in 1 day.

67 Nichols Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $359,900.

98 Division Street, Historic, 3 bed, 1 bath, $349,900.

11 Lion Street, Up/Down, 0 bed, 0 bath, $299,999.

*8 B Eagle Run, Townhouse, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $289,900. Sold in 1 day.

SOLDS

30 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 bath, 1 half bath, $860,000.

99 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000.

76 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $640,000.

150 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $550,000.

69 Hyland Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $550,000.

1404 South County Trail #212, High Rise, 2 bed, 2 bath, $400,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.