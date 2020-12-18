This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 Open Houses – Xmas Is Coming!

Above: 11 Green Hill Way in Cowesett.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 12/18/20, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties and 10 open houses this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

67 Nichols Lane

*11 Green Hill Way, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $799,900.

30 Eldredge Avenue, Historic/Ranch, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000. Sold in 3 days.

17 Rector Street, Up/Down, 5 bed, 3 bath, $575,000.  Sold in 1 day. 

67 Nichols Lane, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $359,900. 

98 Division Street, Historic, 3 bed, 1 bath, $349,900. 

11 Lion Street, Up/Down, 0 bed, 0 bath, $299,999.

*8 B Eagle Run, Townhouse, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $289,900. Sold in 1 day. 

SOLDS

30 Oakbrook Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 5 bath, 1 half bath, $860,000. 

99 Larch Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1 half bath, $650,000. 

76 Tanglewood Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 bath, 1 half bath, $640,000. 

150 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 4 bath, 1 half bath, $550,000. 

69 Hyland Avenue, Colonial, 4 bed, 1 bath, 1 half bath, $550,000. 

1404 South County Trail #212, High Rise, 2 bed, 2 bath, $400,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

editor@eastgreenwichnews.com

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

