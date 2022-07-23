This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings, 22 Open Houses

Above: 1995 Frenchtown Road.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 7/22/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 22 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1995 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod/Historic, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.
*250 Beachwood Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $989,000.
*11 Briarbrook Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.
85 Cindyann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $769,900.
83 Friendship Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $639,000.
360 Shippeetown Road, Split/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $539,000. Offer Accepted.
8 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $460,000.
*27 Hilltop Drive, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $425,000.
*45 Overlook Drive, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.
10 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2, Bed, 2 Bath, $275,000.
SOLDS
0 Lot 5 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,020,000.
15 Downing Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $970,000.
10 Fox Run, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $965,000.
25 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $883,000.
210 Spring Street, Bungalow, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $775,000.
*57 Herbert Street, Bungalow, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $415,000.
*60 Oak Grove Street #1, Townhouse, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,900.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
