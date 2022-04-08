Temporary Night Closures for Division St. Bridge Work

Above: Steel beams for the new Division Street bridge. Photo: RIDOT

Starting Sunday night (4/14)

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Exit 9 on I-95 South to Route 4 South in East Greenwich Sunday (April 10) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for work on the Division Street bridge project. The closures will be repeated nightly through Thursday (April 14).

The closure is necessary to allow workers to install steel beams for the new Division Street bridge. RIDOT expects travel delays and recommends motorists seek alternate routes.

During the closure, motorists on I-95 South wishing to take Route 4 South should follow a detour using Exit 8 to Route 2/South County Trail and Division Street to access the Route 4 South on-ramp just after the East Greenwich Square shopping center. Police details will be present to keep traffic moving through the traffic signals along the detour route.

Any changes to the schedule will be posted at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories. This closure does not affect Route 4 North or any other portion of Route 4 South.

RIDOT’s $22.9 million project is replacing the 55-year-old bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for many residents and businesses in East Greenwich and Warwick. It was only one rating point away from becoming structurally deficient and must be replaced.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.