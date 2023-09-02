Team Building, One Car Washed at a Time

Above: Members of the EGHS Girls Soccer team well into hour 3 of their successful car wash at Eldredge Friday.

When a fundraiser acts as a team-bonding experience, it’s a win-win. Such was the case for the EGHS Girls Soccer team Friday, with their well-orchestrated car wash at Eldredge Elementary School.

Coach Karen Lockhart estimated the team washed 200 cars. Team turn out on one of the last days before the start of school was strong.

With the money raised – car washes were $5 but additional donations were plentiful – Lockhart said they hoped to purchase matching team winter jackets for colder night games. They are also planning to buy software so they can video their games.

The near-constant line of cars waiting to be washed was gratifying.

“Really incredible community support this year,” Lockhart said. “Super successful day.”