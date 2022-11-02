Sundance to Celebrate 20 Years in New Home

Above: Sara Doherty (at the top of the table in the center) and the staff of Sundance, who she calls her “Sundancers,” last December. Submitted photo

The Main Street fixture is moving a few blocks south, and north!

Sara Doherty wanted to do something big for the 20th anniversary of Sundance Massage and Wellness, a business she opened in December 2002. As she wrote in an email to clients earlier this week, “We were thinking more like a party, but the universe had different plans for us!”



Indeed, after 16 years at its current location, Sundance’s wellness services and infrared saunas are moving “450 steps” south to 620 Main Street (the Village on Vine building) while the studio – which holds classes, workshops and events – is moving in with Thrive Moves at 4372 Post Road in Cowesett.

With rising rent and limited parking, it was time for a change, Doherty said. “The bonus for both buildings – we will have parking lots!”

Doherty said she is collaborating with Thrive Moves owner Jennifer Phillips, with whom she shares a similar vision. “We want to magnify the energy there,” Doherty said.

Doherty said all the wellness services will remain the same, as well as the team she calls her “Sundancers.” In other words, the physical space may be different, but everything else will remain the same. And she’s thrilled to be staying on Main Street.

“This community means a lot to me,” she said, mentioning how she lives just up from Main Street with her daughters. “It was super important to me to stay on Main Street.”

As Doherty told her staff, “We’re bringing the ‘shine to Vine!”

Stay tuned for specific moving dates in coming weeks. For now, Doherty said, Sundance is still at 410 Main St. and is open for business.

Find Sundance online HERE.