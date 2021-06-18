Summer Programs at EG Parks & Recreation 

Summer is here! East Greenwich Parks & Recreation is offering a variety of camps and programs for kids and adults. This year we have great new programs and so many opportunities for fun this summer. Sign up for one week of camp or all six, take a class, or come out for some music. Summer is a great time to try something new.

For those children who love something new every week, we have numerous specialty camps such as Kidz Art, Theatre, Science, Game Design, Stitch & Sew, Tennis and Basketball, just to name a few! We are offering full day playground camps as well as half day playground camps that are full of fun and games. We are pleased to be offering My First Camp for the younger children to give them a morning of fun camp activities and great first camp experience.

Teen tennis lessons as well as our summer Basketball league will be sure to keep the kids busy! For the water sports enthusiast, be sure to take a look at our new Water Adventure Camp for grades 3-8.

We are offering classes at Faith Hill Farm where kids will spend time with equines of all sizes including a herd of miniature horses and donkeys. Programs will focus on different aspects of life and fun team building activities (grades 2-12).

For the adults who like to stay active and fit we offer Body Conditioning, Stretch and Relax, Body Barre Workout, Zumba Fitness, Define Yourself. New this year we offer a Boot Camp workout as well as Rucking 101. Our Tennis program is filled with fun! We have tennis lessons as well as Pickleball.

Don’t miss our Summer Concert Series every Thursday Night in July with a bonus night the first Thursday of August. Concerts are held at Academy Field from 6:30 to 8:00. Grab takeout from your favorite East Greenwich Restaurant and make a night of it!

To register, check out the Summer Program book HERE. Or visit the Parks & Recreation link on the town’s website – www.eastgreenwichri.com. Call us at (401) 886-8626, ext. 1, with any questions.