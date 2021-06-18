Summer Programs at EG Parks & Recreation 

by | Jun 18, 2021

Summer is here! East Greenwich Parks & Recreation is offering a variety of camps  and programs for kids and adults. This year we have great new programs and so  many opportunities for fun this summer. Sign up for one week of camp or all six,  take a class, or come out for some music. Summer is a great time to try something  new.  

For those children who love something new every week, we have numerous  specialty camps such as Kidz Art, Theatre, Science, Game Design, Stitch & Sew,  Tennis and Basketball, just to name a few! We are offering full day playground  camps as well as half day playground camps that are full of fun and games. We  are pleased to be offering My First Camp for the younger children to give them a  morning of fun camp activities and great first camp experience.  

Teen tennis lessons as well as our summer Basketball league will be sure to keep  the kids busy! For the water sports enthusiast, be sure to take a look at our new  Water Adventure Camp for grades 3-8. 

We are offering classes at Faith Hill Farm where kids will spend time with equines  of all sizes including a herd of miniature horses and donkeys. Programs will focus  on different aspects of life and fun team building activities (grades 2-12).  

For the adults who like to stay active and fit we offer Body Conditioning, Stretch  and Relax, Body Barre Workout, Zumba Fitness, Define Yourself. New this year we  offer a Boot Camp workout as well as Rucking 101. Our Tennis program is filled with fun! We have tennis lessons as well as Pickleball.  

Don’t miss our Summer Concert Series every Thursday Night in July with a bonus  night the first Thursday of August. Concerts are held at Academy Field from 6:30 to 8:00. Grab takeout from your favorite East Greenwich Restaurant and make a  night of it!  

To register, check out the Summer Program book HERE. Or visit the Parks & Recreation link on the town’s website – www.eastgreenwichri.com. Call us at (401) 886-8626, ext. 1, with any questions. 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support!

DONATE

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

