Student Recognitions Return for School Committee

by | Dec 23, 2021

Above: The 3-time state champion EGHS Field Hockey team was recognized by the School Committee Dec. 21.

A tradition that was often a bright spot for students, parents and School Committee members returned Tuesday night after a COVID-induced hiatus when the School Committee recognized four fall season teams for their championships: Unified Volleyball and Field Hockey from EGHS and Girls Soccer and Girls XC from Cole Middle School.

The recognitions took place at the start of the School Committee meeting in the Cole cafeteria. 

For Athletic Director Casie Rhodes, this was her very first opportunity to celebrate athletes in this way – she took over in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, with a host of stringent guidelines in place. 

“This is great,” said Rhodes. “It’s awesome for the kids to get out here and take videos. Especially for the families – it’s celebrating their entire accomplishments.”

School Committee Chair Anne Musella noted things were not completely back to normal, with the committee foregoing the traditional handshakes in a nod to the ongoing pandemic. Still, she was pleased.

“It’s thrilling. We have a couple of obvious limitations but it’s so exciting because these kids worked tremendously hard,” Musella said. “There’s a lot that they weren’t able to do in COVID. They deserve to be recognized in person, with their peer athletes from other teams.… We’re very happy with the turnout tonight.”

The Cole Girls Varsity XC team, with coach Peter Dion, was recognized by the School Committee Dec. 21.

The EGHS 2021 State Champion Unified Volleyball team at the School Committee meeting Dec. 21.

The middle school state champion Cole Girls Soccer team was recognized by the School Committee Dec. 21.

