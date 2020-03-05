Strong Showing for Young Avenger Swim Team

Above: Robert Sprague, Henry Frazer, Justin Chen , CJ Perrone, Anthony Morganti, Vincent Brita, and Owen Thibideau.

Photos by Kathy Smith

The EG Girls and Boys Swim teams competed in States last weekend, with the Girls placing 7th overall and the Boys placing 17th.

Grace Sheridan finished in the top eight in both her races: the 50 and 100 freestyle. Natalia Oganesian placed in the top eight in the 200 free. Both are juniors.

“It’s one thing to qualify to go [to States]. It’s another thing to be able to score points for the team,” said Coach Gina Hand.

For the Boys, Nick Brita, a sophomore, placed in the top eight in both of the 200 and 500 freestyle.

With only one senior on the Girls team this year, Ana Karabots, there’s a lot of experience that will be returning next year. The Boys will be losing Anthony Morganti, Justin Chen, and CJ Perrone.

“They’ve all been contributors,” said Hand of the seniors.

Overall, she said, “the kids did their best. They swam their hardest. They were in Division one all year, competing against the strongest swimmers in the state. Coach David Evans and myself were just really proud of them.”