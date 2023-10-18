State Officials Turn Out for Frenchtown Housing Ground Breaking

Above: Local and state officials at the ceremonial ground-breaking for Frenchtown Road Apartments Oct. 13, from left: Becca Schofield, Pennrose; Carol Ventura, Ex. Director RI Housing; Sen. Jack Reed, Charlie Adams, Pennrose; Stefan Pryor, R.I. Dept. of Housing; Town Council President Mark Schwager; Ruth Feder, president of Cove Homes; Don Annicelli, vice president of Cove Homes, and Tracy Johnson of Cove Homes and EG Housing Authority. Photo courtesy of R.I. Housing

Sen. Jack Reed led a delegation of state and local officials Oct. 13 to commemorate the ceremonial ground-breaking for the 63-unit all-affordable Frenchtown Road Apartments just west of Route 4 at 655 Frenchtown Road. The 63 apartments will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units (30 and 33 respectively) in a single, four-story building, developed by Cove Homes Inc. (a nonprofit affiliated with the East Greenwich Housing Authority) and Pennrose Corp.

For Cove Homes – which has shepherding this project – the moment was a long time coming.

“We started working on this initiative eight years ago. It is very gratifying to finally celebrate the groundbreaking with the support of representatives from so many sectors of government, fellow housing advocates, and members of the public,” said Cove Homes President Ruth Feder.

“We are so proud to see it come to fruition. With the assistance of our many partners, we are adding additional affordable housing units to the Town of East Greenwich and are able to provide more housing to individuals within the EG community,” said Tracy Johnson, management agent for Cove Homes and executive director of the EG Housing Authority.

