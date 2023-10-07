Spooky Podcast! Talking Vampires w/Christopher Rondina

by | Oct 6, 2023

Above: Mercy Brown’s gravestone. Credit: basementofthebizarre.com

It’s October so we looked around for someone to talk Rhode Island spooky stuff and of course it had to be Christopher Rondina, who happens to be THE guy to talk to when it comes to supernatural happenings in the Ocean State. You can check out his books at www.ghostboypress.com.

The EG News Podcast is hosted by Elizabeth McNamara and Joannie Hinman and recorded at Nova Pro Media, with Jesse Tolppa at the controls.

Got a good idea for a podcast episode? Let us know – email [email protected].

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 