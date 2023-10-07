Spooky Podcast! Talking Vampires w/Christopher Rondina

Above: Mercy Brown’s gravestone. Credit: basementofthebizarre.com

It’s October so we looked around for someone to talk Rhode Island spooky stuff and of course it had to be Christopher Rondina, who happens to be THE guy to talk to when it comes to supernatural happenings in the Ocean State. You can check out his books at ⁠www.ghostboypress.com⁠.

The EG News Podcast is hosted by Elizabeth McNamara and Joannie Hinman and recorded at Nova Pro Media, with Jesse Tolppa at the controls.

