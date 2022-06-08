Softball: Staying Alive w/Win Over Ponaganset

Above: Ava Fairbanks tries for home on a fly out against Ponaganset. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

The Avengers Softball team played the first of a double elimination against Prout on Monday. This game was nothing to nothing going into the seventh inning – a good-ole-fashioned pitching duel. Prout scored 2 runs and then it was up to EG. Prout’s pitching held up and the Crusaders went on for the win 2-0.

But double elimination meant the Avengers had another chance Tuesday.

In that game, the Avengers met Ponaganset. East Greenwich had its bats moving early, and the score after two innings was 7-0.

Then Ponaganset started to connect and made it a game. Going into the final inning, the score was 7 to 6, with EG still in the lead. Then Margaret Neville hit a solo home run, giving the Avengers a bit of a cushion. The final score was 8-6.