Softball: Staying Alive w/Win Over Ponaganset

by | Jun 8, 2022

Above: Ava Fairbanks tries for home on a fly out against Ponaganset. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

The Avengers Softball team played the first of a double elimination against Prout on Monday. This game was nothing to nothing going into the seventh  inning – a good-ole-fashioned pitching duel. Prout scored 2 runs and then it was up to EG. Prout’s pitching held up and the Crusaders went on for the win 2-0. 

But double elimination meant the Avengers had another chance Tuesday. 

In that game, the Avengers met Ponaganset. East Greenwich had its bats moving early, and the score after two innings was 7-0.

Then Ponaganset started to connect and made it a game. Going into the final inning, the score was 7 to 6, with EG still in the lead. Then Margaret Neville hit a solo home run, giving the Avengers a bit of a cushion. The final score was 8-6.

Emily Russell makes the infield popup Tuesday.

Ava Fairbanks lunges back to third Tuesday.

Abigail Clarke takes a high throw for the out against Ponaganset Tuesday.

A late game meeting Monday.

Ava Fairbanks makes contact in the 1st against Prout Monday.

Layla Cameron makes an over the shoulder catch deep in the right Monday.

