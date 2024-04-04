Softball: Scrimmage Vs. Wizards

Above: Catherine ‘Cat’ Neville beats out an infield grounder. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

‘Tis the season. Softball season that is. Today was a scrimmage game between the Avengers and the Wizards of West Warwick.

Now, don’t expect any figures. No one kept score so there was none. The players were not wearing numbers so I can’t identify them unless I know them. This was a scrimmage for the coaches to review new players, pitchers, and positions.

Why did I shoot it then? To prove that ole saying… “If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute, it will change.”

I tried to shoot a baseball scrimmage yesterday but the 38 degrees along with 30 mph winds only had me lasting about fifteen minutes before jumping in my car. Today it’s 60 degrees with no wind. A pleasure to shoot outside.

Coach Rob Petrucci said he only lost one starter from last year and he has a couple of good rookie players coming up. He also said that moving up to D1 this year will put pressure on the team.

“The move to D1 was the right move for us this year, the competition will be fierce but we are returning at least 7 starters from last year, that’s a big help,” Petrucci said. “This team accomplished so much last year and will rank as one of the best in school history. For Coaches Lockhart, Bush and I that makes it all the more special to be a part of and exciting to enter the season with so many familiar faces and some exciting new players. This is a great opportunity for us.”

The first league game was Monday against Cumberland at home.

“Cumberland is a fantastic team, well coached and great defensively,” Petrucci said about EG’s 7-3 win ove Cumberland. “We were fortunate to have a great pitching performance by Ava Fairbanks, and timely hitting by Margaret Neville, who belted a home run. Cat Neville proved to be the difference, she went 3-4 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. In the bottom of the 8th inning with the score tied 3-3 she came up to bat with the bases loaded and 2 outs. She belted a game winning walk off Grand Slam over the right field fence.”

“Excited to be competitive and challenged in D1 this season and excited to be able to give this large senior class a chance to compete with the best,” said Asst. Coach Karen Lockhart.