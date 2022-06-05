Softball: EG Blanks Middletown, 10-0

Above: Teams high five after the game. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

There were two reasons why the lady Avengers won this quarter final 10 to 0. The first being Ava Fairbanks. The second was great playing both offense and defense.

Ava was . . . Ava. Her bat was as hot as her left arm. She pitched a flawless game, and didn’t fail to make it to a base, hitting. With the rest of the team coming through, the mercy rule had to be invoked in the 6th inning.

The quarterfinals will be against Prout on Monday (June 6) at East Greenwich.