Softball: Big Wins Keep Team Tied for 1st

Above: Teaghan Bristol beats out an infield grounder. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

This game started the second half of the season, and the girls came out dancing. Both before and after the 10-0 shortened game. Shortened because they had to invoke the 10-run rule.

It didn’t take long before the bats started to sing that special aluminum to leather song. Not only were they hitting them, but they were hitting ‘em where they ain’t.

Let’s talk Ava Fairbanks for a minute. She not only pitched a full game, OK, five innings, but a complete game. She had 11 strikeouts with only one walk and gave up one hit. Hitting? She was at bat four times with 3 hits. She had 3 RBI’s and one of her hits was a double.

Sarah Levy, Margaret Neville and Brooke Fairbanks had 2 hits a piece powering the Avengers offense to victory over the Patriots.

They did it all over again on Wednesday, with an even more lopsided win – 15-0 – against Lincoln. The team is tied for first place with Mt. Hope, with an overall record of 11-1-1 and a league record of 8-1. But there are some challenging games coming up, said Coach Rob Petrucci, ahead of the playoffs.

Next up is Cranston East on Thursday, May 4.

Posted 5/4/23