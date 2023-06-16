Softball: 3-1 Win Over Ponaganset; State Final Bound

Above: Catherine Neville makes the final out of the game. Photos by Chuck Nadeau

So, this was the game that was started about a month ago…. Ok, three days ago, with games on Tuesday and Wednesday called for rain. The game Thursday picked up in the second inning with Ponaganset batting with runners on first and third.

The Avengers got out of that inning unscathed and the next couple of innings were a pitching duel, with EG ace Ava Fairbanks up against Ponaganset’s Chloe Barber.

Then the bats started singing for both sides. The problem was getting runners home. There were a lot of players left on base.

EG was up 3-0 going into the final inning and it was looking good for the Avengers but the Chieftains weren’t done yet, with Fairbanks allowing a walk that ended up scoring. The bases were loaded, with two outs and a full count when the batter sent a fly ball into short right. Catherine Neville came in to make the catch, giving the Avengers the win and a trip to the best-out-of-three state final against Mt. Hope. Game one is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday (6/19) at Rhode Island College.