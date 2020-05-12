Send Us Your Pandemic Photos! 

We Want to See COVID-19 Life Through Your Eyes

Are you working from home? Have you been ill? How are you keeping the kids busy? Did you dress up to take out the trash? Are you teaching your cat stupid pet tricks? How are you supporting local businesses? Have you attempted to make sourdough bread? Have you Marie Kondo’d your closets?

Starting today through Friday, May 22, we’re collecting photos to document daily life during this unique moment in our town’s history. Let’s tell this story together.

You may submit up to three photos, but all photos must be original. Pictures should be sent as .jpg files. They need to be at least 100 KB, but try to keep them no larger than 450 KB, and between 1,500 and 2,500 pixels wide. (If those specs flummox you, just send it along and if we have an issue, we’ll let you know.)

Finally, when taking photos, please do not endanger yourself or others, take unnecessary risks or infringe any laws.