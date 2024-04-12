School Department Initiates Title 9 Investigation

Supt. Brian Ricca notified parents Thursday of a new Title 9 investigation into allegations of misconduct by an adult who is part of an outside tennis program that serves Cole Middle School students. The individual was not named. This program/club is not officially sanctioned by the EG school district and, according to Ricca, the individual in question has never been employed by the district.

Despite that, Ricca wrote, “we have directed our District’s legal counsel to launch a Title IX investigation to protect and support any current or former student athlete participants.”

The tennis program has been in existence for at least 10 years. It has operated as a quasi-school tennis team, with after-school practices and matching shirts.

Ricca asked that anyone past or present who had a concern or information regarding misconduct contact the district’s “dedicated Title IX investigator,” Andrew Henneous at ahenneous@hcllawri@com or 401-424-5224. Title IX violations include gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual violence, retaliation and a hostile environment.

Find Ricca’s letter here: Ricca letter about April 2024 Title 9 Investigation.