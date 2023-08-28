School Committee Approves New Principal

EG native takes over at Hanaford

The School Committee approved a three-year contract for East Greenwich native Coleen Smith to serve as principal of Hanaford on Tuesday night.

Smith was picked from a group of 15 candidates by a search committee that included School Committee members and members of the school administration.

“It’s amazing to get such strong candidates,” said Neil Marcaccio, director of student services and search committee member, on Tuesday night.

Smith takes on the new role following her year-long stint as principal of Primrose Elementary School in Barrington and over six years as the early childhood coordinator with South Kingstown Schools.

“Ms. Smith has demonstrated a dedication to relationships in her previous leadership and educational roles,” said Supt. Brian Ricca in a statement. “We are proud to have her join our leadership team and have her grow our commitment to ‘All Means All.’ I look forward to seeing her in action at Hanaford.”

In addition to being born and raised in East Greenwich, Smith and her husband attended East Greenwich High School, where her son is a current student. After working in Virginia and Massachusetts, Smith and her husband returned to Rhode Island and eventually returned to town.

“I’m very pleased to be able to serve and lead within my own community,” Smith said before the School Committee’s approval Tuesday night.