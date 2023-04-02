Student’s Science Passion Leads to Summer STEAM Opportunity

She’s one of 2 R.I. students named to attend the 2023 National Youth Science Camp

EGHS senior Mia Schenenga has loved science since she was little – “Science was always my favorite class,” she said in a recent interview. That love prompted her to apply to the 2023 National Youth Science Camp. Only two Rhode island students were chosen and Schenenga was one of them (the other is Taina Marigny of Providence).

While Schenenga has loved biology, chemistry, and physics classes, neuroscience has become her main interest, in particular the different ways the human brain can work. She got the neuroscience bug when she participated in the Brown Brain Bee – a neuroscience outreach program for high schoolers – during Covid. The program dovetailed nicely with her lived experience as a four-year member of the EGHS Unified Volleyball team, where she got to know students with developmental disabilities and realized she wanted to know more about how their brains worked. Right now, Schenenga is thinking of becoming a pediatric neurologist.

“The athletes I’ve worked with have really inspired me to give back,” she said.

The NYSC will take place in Marlinton, W.V., with participants from around the country and the globe.

“We are thrilled to have these extremely talented students representing Rhode Island on a national stage,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green of Schenenga and Marigny. “These young women are destined to be future leaders in STEAM, and we cannot wait to hear of their success in this competitive science program. They are shining examples of what our kids can achieve with the right support and guidance.”

EGHS science teacher Christopher Wren submitted a letter of recommendation on Schenenga’s behalf. “Mia is a brilliant and driven student whose input is highly regarded in and out of the classroom,” said Wren. “I have been fortunate to witness her extensive knowledge about STEAM and motivation for learning during her time here at East Greenwich High School. I look forward to seeing her accomplishments going forward, and am honored to recommend her for the 2023 National Youth Science Camp.”