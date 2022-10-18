Saint Elizabeth Community: Trusted Care Since 1882

Photos courtesy of Saint Elizabeth Community

SPONSORED CONTENT

For 140 years, Rhode Island families have entrusted the care of their loved ones to Saint Elizabeth Community. Unlike other elder care providers in our state, Saint Elizabeth Community is a nonprofit organization. As such, it combines superior caregiver-to-client ratios with an unwavering focus on providing exceptional care in the right setting at the right time.

When long-term care is needed, Saint Elizabeth Community offers two distinctive options on its East Greenwich campus: Saint Elizabeth Home and Saint Elizabeth GREEN HOUSE® Homes. Both are known for providing person-centered care. Dedicated and compassionate staff members consistently care for the same individuals in each residence; relationships are easily formed and small changes in conditions are more easily recognized.

Long-term care residents at Saint Elizabeth Home are engaged and supported by a team of caregivers that includes nurses, certified nurses’ aides, rehabilitation therapists, social services staff, activity staff, dietary staff, and helpful volunteers. The residence has two neighborhoods with dining and recreational areas for residents, and each wing has private and semi-private rooms. Saint Elizabeth Home also offers short-term rehabilitation in a separate wing, and patients utilize a state of the art rehab gym for their therapy. Rehabilitation patients receive room service dining. Memory care and hospice care services are available at both of Saint Elizabeth Community residences.

GREEN HOUSE® Homes offer long-term care in a small, real-home setting. Introduced to Rhode Island by the Saint Elizabeth Community in 2017, this new and innovative model of nursing home care features a dedicated team of specially trained certified nursing assistants who build supportive relationships with each home’s 12 residents. CNAs work with physicians and a registered nurse to meet the residents’ care needs, and also prepare meals and do laundry for them. All GREEN HOUSE® Homes feature private bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and fully accessible showers.

Residents of both Saint Elizabeth Home and Saint Elizabeth GREEN HOUSE® Homes have access to a comprehensive range of amenities and services, including a dental office, a barbershop and beauty salon, wireless Internet access and cable TV, outdoor sun porches, patios, and gardens, and more.

To learn more about Saint Elizabeth Home and Saint Elizabeth GREEN HOUSE® Homes and/or to arrange a tour, contact Veronica Gazeryan: (401) 336-3542, or Stefanie Conway: (401) 336-3534.