Rt. 4 South Exit off Rt. 95 Closed Tonight, Fri. & Sun. Nights

They will be repairing the temporary Division St. bridge over Route 4 south

The R.I. Department of Transportation is closing the Route 4 southbound exit off Route 95 Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights – Sept. 17, 18 and 20 – from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for repair work on the southbound side of the temporary Division Street bridge just south of the Rt. 95- Rt. 4 split.

This follows DOT’s acknowledgement last week of a “deflection” in the arch spanning the Route 4 southbound lanes, or what appears to be a sag or dent in the arch.

“When Cardi Corporation was constructing the temporary bridge, it was backfilled in a way to create some deformation on the arch bridge supports,” said DOT director Peter Alviti during a call with reporters Thursday afternoon.

The plan now is for Cardi to remove the fill over the metal arch, allow the metal to go back to its original shape, and then refill it properly.

“We are detouring traffic while this is being done out of an abundance of caution,” Alviti said.

Traffic will be detoured to the next exit on Route 95, Exit 8A (Route 2, Quaker Lane). Vehicles will turn right off that exit, onto Route 2 south, then turn left onto Division Street, and return to Route 4 by using the Route 4 south onramp from Division.

According to the DOT, drivers could experience anywhere from a 5 to 15 minute delay, with the longer delays most likely earlier in the evening.

The cost of all repair work will be borne by Cardi Corp., Alviti said.

