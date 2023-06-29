Rotary Club of EG Awards $21.5K in Scholarships

Above: The eight recipients who attended the day’s Rotary luncheon meeting, with David Iannuccilli, president of the EG Rotary Scholarship Fund. Seated, from left, Oliveia Shaughnessy, Sarah Kennedy, Dorothea Bianco, and Annalee Ambler. Standing, from left, David Iannuccilli, Angelica Lopez, Allison Butterfield, Maria Bianco, and Ben Lawson.

At their June 28th meeting, the Rotary Club of East Greenwich introduced the 14 recent high school graduates who will be receiving a record $21,500 in college scholarships, ranging from $500 to $4,000. Some were based on academics, writing, music, or (boy or girl) scouting history, and ALL required the students to have shown active participation in community service.

All the recipients:

Oliveia Shaughnessy – EGHS – $1,000 Barbara Tufts scholarship

Sarah Kennedy – Toll Gate – $500 Samantha O’Gara award

Dorothea Bianco – EGHS – $1,000 Irving Silverman Community Service award

Annalee Ambler – EGHS – $1,000 Howard Silverman scholarship

Angelica Lopez – EGHS – $1,000 Arthur Philip Silverman scholarship

Allison Butterfield – EGHS – $4,000 Rotary scholarship

Maria Bianco – EGHS – $4,000 Rotary scholarship

Ben Lawson – Rocky Hill – $1,000 RH scholarship

Rylee Shunney – EGHS – $1,000 Personal Achievement scholarship

Seneca Muscatelli – EGHS – $500 Chuck and Bea Keyes scholarship

Alexander Bard – NKHS – $2,000 Erickson Family Scouting scholarship

Cameron Boyd – NKHS – $2,000 Erickson Family Scouting scholarship

Aliya Land – EGHS – $1,500 Robert Miller Community Service award

Mia Schenenga – EGHS – $1,000 Jim and Janet Essex Arts award