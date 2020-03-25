Raimondo: Federal Stimulus; Store Capacity Restrictions

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 8 Wednesday, for a total of 132, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced at her daily press briefing.

Praising Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, Raimondo said Wednesday was a good day for the state because of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed in Washington early that morning. In particular, she gave a shout out to Sen. Jack Reed, who was part of the negotiating team, and the $1.25 billion in aid coming to Rhode Island due to a “small state minimum” added to the bill.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Raimondo said of the COVID-19 crisis. “There are going to be ups and downs – this is a definite up.”

She said her team was still sifting through the bill but so far she could say there will be funding for direct support for local businesses, including small business loans. In addition, there will be money directly for hospitals and there will be expanded unemployment benefits, including benefits for those not usually eligible, such as independent contractors and members of the gig economy, as well as small business owners.

Raimondo said she would have more information Thursday, including on whether or not there was direct money for cities and towns in the bill.

Noting she’d been seeing too many cars in parking lots and too many shoppers in stores, Raimondo said the state would be implementing tighter restrictions on grocery stores and big box stores to cut down on crowding. Stores will have to reduce the number of shoppers allowed inside at any one time and will have to clean more deeply and more often. If that means shoppers will have to line up outside, they need to space out.

Wherever possible, she said, shoppers should order and pay online and drive to the location for pickup. To that end, Raimondo said she was asking retailer to make it easier for people to shop online. The state police will be conducting spot checks of area stores to make sure there are no crowds.

But, Raimondo said, it’s not just up to the retailers.

“We the shopper, the consumer, have to help out,” she said. “If you go to the deli counter and there’s a line, come back later. If you go to the grocery store, and there’s a line, come back later, or wait in your car for a while…. If you find yourself in a crowd, you shouldn’t be doing that.”

The governor also said she would be making a few announcements Friday about extensions to executive orders, including the order closing restaurants to dine-in service that goes through March.

Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said out of the total 132 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rhode Island so far, 16 were in the hospital, with some of those in intensive care.

Testing continues to be limited but Alexander-Scott said the state was putting in place respiratory clinics to handle patients with any types of respiratory illness, which will help the state conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). Anyone experiencing symptoms should call first, she said, either their personal doctor or, if they don’t have one, a nearby urgent care clinic.

When asked if the lower number of positives today was a good sign, Raimondo said there will be more cases, but she lauded the state’s “quick, aggressive action” clamping down on large groups and pushing social distancing. She said it was premature to know exactly where Rhode Island is in the spread of the virus at this point.

But, she added, “I’m very encouraged we aren’t seeing the spikes other areas are seeing.”

Raimondo said nursing homes, in particular, had been doing a great job. During the briefing, she also lauded employees at Health and Human services, especially DCYF workers, where she said it was incredibly hard in the best of times, but was now “indescribably difficult.” She also congratulated the Department of Human Services, which moved practically everything online.