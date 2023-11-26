Police Log: Troublesome Teens; Rooster Confusion 

Tuesday, November 14

10:45 a.m. – An EGPD officer spotted an abandoned motorcycle near Frenchtown Road and Woodbridge Drive in the woods. Dispatch tried to contact the last known owner of the bike, but that individual “had no active telephone number,” according to the report. Police had the motorcycle towed because it was on town property and unregistered.

3:13 p.m. – Police could not find a vehicle a caller said had been near the boat ramp at Crompton Avenue for “a bit.”

10:10 p.m. – A caller told police that “possibly a piece of Styrofoam” was in the Division Street roadway, just west of Howland Road.

Wednesday, November 15

1:19 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnston woman, 28, for DUI and cited her for refusing to take a chemical test near Division Street and South County Trail.

9:04 a.m. – A caller complained to EGPD about a dog that “is allowed to run loose throughout the neighborhood” near High Hawk Road. Police noted in the log this was an “ongoing issue since the summer with multiple attempts to contact owners.” The police spoke to the dog owner’s son, who said he would tell his parents about the complaint.

10:27 a.m. – A Courthouse Lane resident told police her landlord took her lawn furniture. The resident said she is being evicted and moving out Friday, but the landlord took her outdoor table and couch, which she said were worth $400. Officers spoke to the landlord, who said she had asked the tenant to remove the lawn furniture because it “was in violation of fire code,” before taking matters into her own hands. Police told her to return the items, which she did later that day.

10:29 a.m. – Police asked a man setting up camp near Justin Road and Division Road to move along. According to police, the man “was apologetic, stating he did not know he was on someone’s property.” An officer offered the man a ride, but he declined before packing his four carts and walking off.

2:19 p.m. – A caller told police that a group of teenagers were “starting trouble with people” in East Greenwich Commons parking lot.

4:09 p.m. – A caller told police a man was stumbling off the sidewalk and into traffic near the Greenwich Hotel. Police report in their log that the man was taken to Kent Hospital for detoxification.

Thursday, November 16

1:30 a.m. – A caller from New England Tech told police he was being blackmailed by someone online. After sending “lewd pictures” to someone they thought was their friend in New York, the man found out the account had been taken over by an unknown individual now threatening to send those images to the man’s family and friends unless the man paid $200. The man said that the Instagram and Snapchat handles were identical to those his friend used. He said he wished to press charges if police found out who was responsible.

6:58 a.m. – Police notified DEM of a dead deer on the side of Middle Road west of Route 2.

8:54 a.m. – Police told a man walking around Playground Preschool Child Care Center on Division Road to be on his way.

1:27 p.m. – An EG resident told police that her back door appeared to have been tampered with, and the lacrosse stick she uses to prop it closed was damaged while she was away for one night earlier in the week. The woman said nothing in the house had been disturbed. She told police her ex-husband had visited the house while she was away for the night to get something left on the front porch, but he told her he didn’t try to get into the house. She also said he “tried to convince her not to call the police,” which is why she waited two days to contact authorities. The woman asked police to document the incident but did not want the matter investigated.

2:30 p.m. – A River Farm Drive resident told police that a suspicious vehicle was traveling slowly near his house the previous night. This caller had contacted the police the previous Sunday after accidentally leaving his garage door open. During that incident, he noticed on camera footage that someone had entered his garage with a flashlight but that nothing appeared missing, and his vehicles inside were still locked. According to police reports, “patrols were informed and have been keeping checks on the neighborhood.”

6:22 p.m. – Another River Farm Drive resident told police about an incident with their garage. This resident told police that they heard noises in their garage, and a responding officer said the garage was open, but “the property checks ok,” according to the log.

11:55 p.m. – Police pulled over a Coventry woman, 26, initially for speeding on Division Street, but later arrested her for DUI after an officer said they noticed the driver’s “bloodshot watery eyes” and “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath,” according to the report. The woman told police she was coming from Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge. She also said she did not drink that evening before telling police she had one Truly Mixed Berry Vodka Seltzer. When she got out of the car to perform roadside sobriety tests, she told the officer she had had two. After failing those tests, police said she blew a .151 in a preliminary breathalyzer test. Back at the station, she refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the DUI, police cited the woman for speeding and refusing to submit to a chemical test.

Friday, November 17

4:10 a.m. – An EG resident told police her ex-boyfriend and his boss stole $1,000 worth of tools from her sometime over the summer. She claims they lifted a sawzall, table saw, and different Ryobi drill bits. Police reported she could not provide a receipt for the items because they were Christmas gifts from her aunt. When asked why she is only reporting this now, she told police that those involved were meant to return the items to her the previous day but did not. She said she would like to press charges on both individuals. Police notified detectives.

Noon – Another River Farm Drive resident contacted police about suspicious behavior after noticing an “unusual smell of cigarette smoke” and a piece of paper in her car. She noticed this on Friday of the previous week but did not report it. After speaking with neighbors about “their vehicle and property gone through,” she contacted authorities. She told police that “a few quarters” were missing from her car and would like to press charges if they found the person responsible.

2:44 p.m. – The EG Animal Control Officer received a fax about a person being bit on his right thigh by a dog on Walnut Drive while picking up donations. The ACO told the dog’s owner to quarantine the dog for at least 10 days.

11:05 p.m. – According to police logs, an egging “occurred in East Greenwich at Union and Main.”

11:58 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Wakefield man, 31, for DUI after noticing his car drift into the opposite lane on Division Street. Police said they noticed a “moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage” on the driver’s breath in their report. After the driver failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and incorrectly attempted to use a preliminary breathalyzer, police took him into custody. While police waited for a tow truck to take the man’s car, the driver’s brother showed up at the scene and became upset that he couldn’t take custody of his brother’s car. According to police, the brother called one officer “soft” and used “several obscenities.” The driver took a breathalyzer test at the station, resulting in readings of .016 and .015. A “drug recognition expert” from NKPD conducted a test of the driver and recommended he be released against the wishes of at least one EGPD officer who wrote in his report that he believed the driver ”was still under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Saturday, November 18

12:10 a.m. – EGPD officers checked on two women standing in the grass near the Early Learning Centers of Rhode Island on South County Trail. The women, who police said appeared to be “heavily intoxicated,” said a driver kicked them out of a car after a verbal argument became physical. No one wished to press charges, and police stated that “there is nothing further to report at this time.”

12:06 p.m. – EGPD officers drove a woman to work after her car broke down on Division Street at the Route 4 South ramp.

2:57 p.m. – An EG landlord notified police he would be evicting his tenant and had already delivered the paperwork to the man.

6:24 p.m. – A caller told police her car might be on fire in the McDonald’s parking lot on New London Turnpike. Police found it was overheating. When EGFD arrived, the caller already had a tow truck on the way.

8:12 p.m. – An Ayrault Road caller told police they thought someone was walking through the woods behind their house carrying a flashlight. An officer at the scene told the resident the lights were likely coming from the highway.

Sunday, November 19

1:19 p.m. – The manager of the McDonald’s on Division Street requested police issue a no-trespass order against a customer for causing a scene over a sandwich. The manager told police that they remade the food, and when the customer still wasn’t satisfied, they refunded their money. While the customer said they understood the no-trespass order against them, they refused to sign it.

1:24 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Coventry man, 24, for DUI after they watched him speed on First Avenue, fail to stop at a red light, and swerve on Division Street. The man, who said he came from Main Street, explained his roadway violations by stating he was “unfamiliar with the area.” An officer noticed the smell of alcohol on the man’s breath, and when asked, the driver said he had one espresso martini that night. When asked to take field sobriety tests, the man said, “Aren’t those tests designed to make people fail?” During these tests, which officers said the man was failing, the driver said, “I’m not doing this, just take me back to the station and I’ll blow into the machine.” At the station, the man blew a .180 and a .174 blood alcohol content (BAC). In addition to the DUI charge, police cited the man for speeding, refusing to take a preliminary breath test, and a variety of roadway violations.

8:32 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police that trucks were parked on the sidewalk near Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge, forcing people to walk in the street. An officer reports in their logs that it was one truck, and the owner moved the vehicle to no longer block the walkway.

Monday, November 20

6:25 a.m. – A caller told police she heard someone yelling for help near Greenwich Boulevard. When the officer arrived at the area, he heard a rooster crowing. The caller later confirmed what she heard was a rooster.