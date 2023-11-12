Police Log: Boiler Explodes; Turkey Crosses Road 

Monday, October 30



10:30 a.m. – A representative from New England Tech told police a “swipe panel and hard keys which provide access to” equipment had gone missing from a closet, according to reports. The person reporting the theft said someone could have taken the items anytime between July and when they noticed it missing Oct. 27. The representative said that the school would pursue a criminal complaint.



11:35 a.m. – A caller reported hearing barking dogs on Rocky Hollow Road.



12:50 p.m. – EGPD officer issued a no-trespass order against a West Warwick man, preventing him from contacting an EG resident. The EG resident said the West Warwick man threatened him because the man had a crush on his daughter “back in the day,” according to police reports. Police left a message for the West Warwick man requesting he sign the no-trespass order.



5:38 p.m. – A driver struck a deer on Crompton Road.



Tuesday, October 31



1:24 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 32, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test on Main Street. Officers reported seeing the car “drift into the opposite lane of travel and then come back into its original lane and then enter into the far right lane of travel not utilizing a turn signal.” In their report, police said the man had bloodshot watery eyes. The driver told police he did not drink that night but later admitted to having one beer before leaving work at a bar on Main Street. He also told police he took Alprazolam before work. He refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene or back at the station. In addition to the DUI charge and citation for refusing to take a chemical test, police cited him for moving violations.



4:21 a.m. – An EG man told police someone was laughing at him and tossing bleach and shooting lasers under the door of his room on Main Street while he was with a woman. An EGPD officer shined a light at the bottom of the door in question, while another confirmed that the light did not make it under the door. A representative from the residential hotel told the police that the only persons in that area were the man and the woman, who left before police arrived. “There is nothing further to report,” police state at the end of their report.



1:15 p.m. – A caller told police there were dogs off leash on the field behind Frenchtown Elementary. Police say it is an “ongoing issue” but couldn’t find the dog owner when they arrived, according to logs.



3:01 p.m. – A Duke Street resident reported seeing several unknown bags on his porch. Someone in the neighborhood said they thought they knew who the bags belonged to. Police report that one backpack contained first-aid items, eye drops, and several coils of rope. A second bag had camera equipment in it. Another contained a tripod. The officer on the scene photographed the items and requested dispatch contact the possible owner. Officers placed the bags into temporary storage after hearing the man had been taken to the hospital earlier that day.



3:28 p.m. – A caller told police that while driving, she passed a vehicle stopped for turkeys crossing Howland Road after the driver in front of her did not move even when the animals completed their migration. The caller said the other driver followed her and took pictures of her car. She said she tried to speak to the woman who photographed her car but the other driver sped away.



5:31 p.m. – EGPD officers reported being on “Halloween neighborhood patrol” in the area of Stone Ridge Drive, Spring Street, and Cindy Ann Drive.



6:08 p.m. – A resident called to complain that the police barricades for Halloween in the area were not preventing cars from driving up Spring Street.



6:53 p.m. – An EG man told police someone made a threatening phone call to his daughter.



8:03 p.m. – A Friendly Road resident’s boiler “backfired,” causing an explosion in their basement, according to police reports. EGPD and EGFD were on the scene and reported damage to the boiler and a concrete wall.



Wednesday, November 1



9:50 a.m. – A Warwick man told police someone keyed his truck near Main Street overnight on the front and rear passenger side doors.



3:25 p.m. – An EG resident told police that someone has been using her identity to open up bank accounts, create lines of credit, and create “fraudulent issues with Verizon,” according to police reports. The woman said that someone stole $9,000 from her Discover account and opened a credit card in her name at Citi Bank. The woman said she needed a police report for the various banks.



Thursday, November 2



8:45 a.m. – A Main Street resident informed police that someone had rifled through the mail in her mailbox Oct. 30. The woman said she found loose insurance papers with no envelope and an empty envelope from the RI DMV. Her landlord told her there were no cameras on the property. She told police she would also contact the U.S. Post Office.



2:40 p.m. – A caller told police a black dog was sitting in the grassy area of South County Trail Park-and-Ride. Police found it was a garbage bag.



4:15 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident turned in a phone at EGPD headquarters they found in their driveway. The blue and black iPhone had run out of battery and was wet from the rain. The homeowner managed to dry it out and charge it but found it was locked so there was no way to discover the owner. The home screen is of a dog wearing a bandana. Police put the phone in a locker for temporary storage.



7:30 p.m. – EGPD officers pulled over a driver for speeding on Division Street near Heritage Drive. In addition to ticketing the driver for doing 50 mph, police cited the driver for driving with a suspended license and operating a car with an out-of-date registration. They also had the car towed.



8:50 p.m. – A Laurel Lane resident returned home after two weeks away to find the side door knob of her residence “dented and scratched,” according to a police report. She told police she had recently replaced all the door knobs roughly two months prior. An officer at the scene said they did not notice evidence that “someone entered the residence” but that there was “a small dent along with scratches on the doorknob.” The woman told police she would contact them if any of her neighbors had video footage of the incident.



Friday, November 3



5:50 a.m. – A caller told police people were walking up driveways on Maplewood Drive with flashlights. EGPD officers didn’t find anyone in the area.



9:14 a.m. – When an EGPD officer attempted to pull over a driver speeding on Division Street near Overbrook Lane, the car accelerated. Eventually, the officer was able to pull the car over. During routine checks, the officer discovered that the car’s license plates belonged to another car and that the driver had no paperwork for the car he was driving. When an officer asked where he purchased the vehicle, the man said, “I don’t want to answer any more questions,” according to the report. Police cited the man for speeding and not having the car registered, and had the car towed.



9:17 a.m. – Staff at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary called police about a man walking his dog. Police spoke to the man, who lives in the neighborhood, and asked him to walk his dog after school dropoff is completed.



9:20 p.m. – Police observed smoke coming from the garage of a Cole Circle home and the homeowner using a hose that apparently put out the fire before first responders arrived. A resident of the house told police he’d left a Craftsman tool battery charging in a plastic bin near drop cloths which might have sparked the fire. The state fire marshal arrived on the scene to investigate.



Saturday, November 4



12:14 a.m. – Police instructed a resident on Crop Street to keep the noise down after a caller told cops that the sound was waking up their children.



10:15 a.m. – Someone damaged the vinyl fence of a Wanton Shippee Road resident for the “second time in the past several months,” according to police reports. There were no cameras in the area to record the incident. The resident said she wanted the situation documented but would not pursue charges.



5:15 p.m. – An EG woman told police she’d ordered a “Miss Dior Mini Shoulder Bag” for $2,514.50 and UPS had not delivered it, but noted online had delivered it and someone had signed for the delivery. The woman said she’d left a note for the delivery driver asking them to deliver the package to a UPS pick up spot. The woman showed police Ring camera footage of the driver reading the note and leaving with the package. Police told her to call UPS.



9:11 p.m. – Police barred a man from Kai Bar after he allegedly stole a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey from the “liquor room” at the restaurant and walked south on Main Street. An employee stopped the man, who handed over the bottle and then returned to sitting with a group inside the bar. Police questioned the man about the incident, and he denied taking the liquor. He refused to answer their questions even after they showed him video evidence of him taking the bottle. The owner told police he didn’t want to press charges but did want to issue a no-trespass order against the man.



11 p.m. – A caller told police they heard beeping coming from a black garbage bag on Peirce Street. Police found a smoke detector in need of batteries in the trash.



Sunday, November 5



12:11 a.m. – Multiple people called police about hearing a “loud explosion” near Fifth Avenue, according to police logs. After investigating, police were unable to determine where the noise originated from.

12:56 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 50, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test after they stopped him for speeding on Division near Sanctuary Drive. An officer said he noticed the driver’s bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. When asked if he had been drinking, the driver said, “I don’t drink, my wife drank tonight if that’s what you smell,” according to the police report. When the officer returned from his cruiser after performing routine checks, the driver was chewing gum and said he had “put this in my mouth like a half hour ago.” When the officer asked the man to perform field sobriety tests, the driver is reported to have said, “Can’t you just follow me home?” The officer replied by asking why he should follow the driver home if the man hadn’t consumed alcohol that night. The driver reportedly said, “I don’t know man.” After failing multiple roadside sobriety tests, police took the man into custody. Police found three empty Mom Water vodka cans inside a cooler in the car’s trunk along with one unopened can and red solo cups. The man refused to take a breathalyzer test.



Monday, November 6



12:52 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Westport, Mass., man, 38, for DUI after they caught him speeding on Division near Sanctuary Drive. During the traffic stop, police noted the driver’s bloodshot watery eyes. The man, who police allege slurred his words and fumbled to get his ID from his wallet, said he didn’t know where he was coming from because he didn’t know the area. The man refused to participate in field sobriety tests or take a breathalyzer. Inside the car, police found six empty alcoholic nips and a 4 ½ inch knife on the driver’s seat. In addition to the DUI, police charged the man with a misdemeanor for the weapon and cited him for refusing to take a chemical test and speeding.



1:24 a.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Warwick man, 18, and a West Warwick man, 19, on charges of tampering with a vehicle, carrying a weapon, and conspiracy; the third charge is a felony. The charges stemmed from an incident earlier that night when a Huguenot Drive resident told police she saw two people in hooded sweatshirts opening and closing the doors of her car via her Ring camera. When police checked the area, they found two men in a car at Frenchtown Elementary sporting the same clothing as the men in the video. During a search of the car, police found three pocket knives, $189 in cash in the glove box, two pellet guns, and three flashlights. When asked about the flashlights, one of the men said, “Is it a crime to carry three flashlights?”