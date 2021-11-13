Photos & Video: 2021 E.G. Veterans Day Parade

Above: The EGHS Avenger Band. Photo courtesy of Sandra Saunders.

The annual East Greenwich Veterans Day Parade stepped off from Academy Field on a sunny and mild morning Thursday, with several bands, historical militias, veterans, scouts, and participants like the EG Historic Cemetery Commission and the Providence Ballet.

Fr. Tim Rich from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church delivered prayers at the parade’s two stops. Bob Houghtaling served as master of ceremonies. The parade’s grand marshal this year was EGPD Sgt. Christopher Callan, named posthumously after his untimely death last July. Gen. Michael Comstock with the R.I. Air National Guard – a unit Callan had belonged to – spoke at the closing ceremonies, and members of that unit marched in the parade behind the Grand Marshal banner.

“We’re here to honor a good friend of ours, Chris Callan,” said Sgt. Major Greg Kelly. “He was a great solider and a great friend. He was a police officer for East Greenwich. He being the grand marshal of this parade, we wanted to make sure we had members of our unit here to walk in his place. We are proud to do that. It was his legacy of service that brought us down here to march.”

The icing on this year’s parade cake was when a plane from the 143rd Airlift Wing (out of Quonset) flew over Main Street at the end of the National Anthem.