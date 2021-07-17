Ocean State Job Lot’s Backpack Program Is Back

‘Buy-Give-Get’ – buy a $15 backpack for donation & get $15 gift card

Ocean State Job Lot’s “Buy-Give-Get” program to benefit children is back right in time for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Beginning Thursday, July 8, any customer who buys a backpack at OSJL for $15 and gives it back to the store as a donation to children in need, will get a $15 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

“Last year, school-aged students in underserved communities struggled to adapt to distance learning due to a lack of resources. Now, with more and more schools returning to in-person learning in September, these students may not have access to the basic items needed for a positive educational experience,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Our customers have answered the call to help our veterans during past ‘Buy-Give-Get’ promotions, and we’re confident they’ll do the same for local school children in need.”

30,000 backpacks are available to purchase as part of the program, and will be distributed to students in need across the region in partnership with the New England Patriots Foundation and the USA Veterans Military Support Foundation.