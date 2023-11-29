Obituary: Steven M. Arnoff, Ed.D, 71

EGSD Director of Technology since 2018

HUDSON, N.H. / CRANSTON, R.I. – Steven M. Arnoff, Ed.D, 71, passed away early on Nov. 24 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.



Born on Dec. 11, 1951, to Janice and Lawrence Arnoff, Steven grew up in Cranston with his sister Karen. After graduating high school, he completed his bachelor’s in music (instrument: pipe organ) and bachelor’s in education from Rhode Island College. To further his education, Steven obtained his master’s in education at Rhode Island College. In 1989, Steven earned his doctorate in education at Boston University, focusing on curriculum and instructional technology.



Steven was passionate about education; throughout his life, he worked in both the private sector and public school districts, including Lowell, Simsbury, and Lexington Public Schools in Massachusetts. In 2018, he joined the East Greenwich Public Schools, where he enjoyed working as the director of technology until his untimely passing. Steven’s other hobbies included cooking, baking, and music.



Steven will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 30 years, Christina Arnoff, daughter, Amanda Isabella Arnoff, and sister Karen DeFelice (husband Bob). Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Janice Arnoff.



Family and friends gathered for a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, in the chapel at Sharon Memorial Park with interment immediately following. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven’s memory may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, the Jimmy Fund, or TheirWorld Foundation.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 11/30/23