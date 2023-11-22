Obituary: Ryan Patrick Casey, 50

His life was a testament to the values of family, friendship, and faith

Ryan Patrick Casey, 50, passed away on November 18. Born and raised in East Greenwich, Ryan was a beloved and influential member of the community. He cultivated enduring friendships and had a profound impact on the lives of those around him. Ryan was the son of Elaine (Elsbree) Casey Lemieux and the late Peter Joseph Casey, and stepson to Richard Lemieux. He was a loving brother to Robert Tomlinson (married to Ann Signorelli), Christopher M. Casey (married to Erin Clement) and Thomas William Casey (married to Marisa Toro) and a beloved figure to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Ryan shared a lifelong bond with his wife, Michelle (Monroe) Casey. They were about to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary December 12. Together, they were blessed with five beautiful children: Kathleen Ryan, William Peter, Grace Elizabeth, Riley Claire, and Caroline Juliet.

A graduate of East Greenwich High School and the University of Rhode Island, Ryan was Vice President of Finance for Casinos and Resorts at Bally’s Corporation for 16 years. His strong work ethic and exemplary leadership were truly commendable and left a lasting mark in his field.

Ryan embodied exceptional kindness, patience, and humility. His life was a testament to the values of family, friendship, and faith. Above all, his unwavering priority was his family. Ryan approached fatherhood with unmatched dedication, volunteering at his children’s schools and passionately cheering them on from the sidelines.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 27 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Calling hours are omitted. Burial will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to a community GoFundMe set up to support the family (https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-casey-family).

A message to Ryan from his family:

Ryan, We will not let you go. You are our home, our heart and our hero. You will always be with us in every moment, big and small. You are our strength. Please guide us as we carry out life’s plans that we made together. Your unwavering and unconditional love and support for our family will be with us always. You are not alone; you are with us. You are cherished. You are loved. You will be remembered and honored. We are forever yours and you forever ours. We love you. Yours forever, Michelle, Kathleen, William, Grace, Riley and Caroline

Posted 11/22/23