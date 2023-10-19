Obituary: Michael Anthony Romano, 93

‘A real East Greenwich hero,’ writes former student Mark Thompson

Michael Anthony Romano, 93, died peacefully on October 16, in Branford, Conn. Michael was born on Nov. 24, 1928, in New York City, the son of Michael and Concetta M. (DeRienzis) Romano. Michael was survived by his brother, John A. Romano of East Greenwich, his sister, Drusalina (Romano) Weild of Pelham, New York, his stepson Robert C. Blake of Madison, Conn., his stepson David R. Blake of Exeter, R.I., 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and their families. Michael was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth (“Betty” Clemens) Blake Romano, stepsons John C. Blake and William H. Blake, his brother, Hannibal Romano, and his parents.

Michael graduated from East Greenwich schools – including the former East Greenwich Academy – Yale University, Columbia University of NYC, and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. Michael was a veteran, having served in the US Army, 1953-54.

Michael and Elizabeth were married in New York City in 1964, when he became the stepfather of John, Robert, William, and David Blake.

Michael lived nearly his entire life in East Greenwich, except when at Yale University, in the U.S. Army, at Columbia University, and during his past nine years in Connecticut, to be close to his family, Robert and Joanne Blake. Michael taught English, speech, and theater in East Greenwich schools and theater at Rhode Island Community College (CCRI). He served as chairman of the Theatre and Speech Department, until retiring as a professor in 1998. Over the span of his career, he taught and mentored his students, was honored with numerous awards in education and theater, and was involved with community and regional theater from Cape Cod to Off-Broadway in New York.

Michael will be buried in the Quidnessett Cemetery in North Kingstown, alongside his wife Elizabeth and stepsons John and William. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.

