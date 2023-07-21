Obituary: Carolin (Macy) Goldman, 95

Longtime EG resident and volunteer

Carolin (Macy) Goldman passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 17. She was born in Eldora, Iowa on May 2, 1928, the daughter of Carey and Nina Macy and grew up in nearby Grundy Center. After graduation from what is now the University of Northern Iowa she taught high school English and Speech. She then joined the American Red Cross and served first at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and then the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1955 she married Howard Goldman, a young naval officer and aviator. She was a devoted wife of nearly 68 years before her passing and mother of three loving sons: John who with his loving wife Lisa are parents of two wonderful daughters, Samantha and Kate; Daniel who lives in Providence and David, the youngest, and his loving wife Mariela who live in Massachusetts.

In 1966 the family moved to East Greenwich, and Carolin soon found a religious home at Westminster Unitarian Church. She attended services regularly until her physical condition made it too difficult to continue. At one time she was chosen to be president of the church board. At another she served as a member of the committee that created a memorial garden behind the church. When the church needed new chairs for the sanctuary, Carolin led the campaign to raise the money and purchase them and was unofficially crowned the “Chair of Chairs” for her good work.

She also served on the board of The Friends of the East Greenwich Free Library. For helping to make the Friends a more effective and useful adjunct to the library itself, Carolin was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation at a public ceremony on the library steps.

Carolin was a life-long reader and lover of books. Her favorites were those on history and religion. The writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson were a particular favorite. One large room in the family’s home was devoted to books she had collected over the years and has become a library of over 1,000 volumes.

In her too short time here on earth she has helped to make this a better world than she found it. We shall miss her.

Committal Prayers will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery 316 Cedar Avenue, East Greenwich, RI 02818. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Unitarian Church, 119 Kenyon Ave., East Greenwich, RI 02818.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 7/21/23