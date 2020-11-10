Photo courtesy of Pablo Heimplatz.

Now comes a time for healing, understanding and attempts to move forward. Love and the truth matter. The times we are living through have offered a myriad of challenges. To meet these working together is essential.

The poem Human Nature speaks to how we must change to achieve balance. There are facts and a nature beyond the world of prejudice, vitriol and alienation. Let us hope that good can come from 2020’s harsh voice.

Human Nature

The early hour sun today

Rose like much before

Paying so little attention

Of what we’re arguing for

It didn’t know of Democrats

Or those considered Right

Coming forth inexorably

Edging out the night

The ocean’s waves came rolling

Like they have for years

Washing away the day before

And whatever fears

Paying very little attention

To the color of one’s skin

It beckons for a cleansing

All are invited in

The eyes of many watching

Over time’s countless years

Belong to those around the world

Who have shed so many tears

Placing scorn on our neighbors

All with frightful heart

Yes, the world keeps spinning

But we must play a part

Mountains graze the heavens

Peaks adorned with snow

Beauty in ethereal majesty

Looked at from below

They know little of religion

Or condemn beliefs sublime

Watching over endless change

Inviting us to climb

Wind sometimes howling

Yet still a gentle breeze

Has for many ages

“Swayed nature’s lovely trees

Gusting for the wealthy

The same goes for the poor

Still those precious windmills

Bring power to each door

The eyes of many watching

Over time’s countless years

Belong to those around the world

Who have shed so many tears

Producing scorn on our neighbors

All with frightful heart

Yes, the world keeps spinning

But we must play a part

America’s a symbol for hope and goodness all around the world. We certainly have faults that need addressing, but, unlike many nations, our system allows (and encourages) change. Fears beckon us to look backwards while love looks to a brighter future. Better still, love is not scarce. It simply waits to be tapped into. Once upon a time there was the truth. Let’s pray that it will be found. We have lots of work to do, but, for today, let’s look forward to creating a beloved community where all are welcomed.

Regards,

Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover.