Now comes a time for healing, understanding and attempts to move forward. Love and the truth matter. The times we are living through have offered a myriad of challenges. To meet these working together is essential. 

The poem Human Nature speaks to how we must change to achieve balance. There are facts and a nature beyond the world of prejudice, vitriol and alienation. Let us hope that good can come from 2020’s harsh voice. 

Human Nature

The early hour sun today
Rose like much before
Paying so little attention
Of what we’re arguing for
It didn’t know of Democrats
Or those considered Right
Coming forth inexorably
Edging out the night

The ocean’s waves came rolling
Like they have for years
Washing away the day before
And whatever fears
Paying very little attention
To the color of one’s skin
It beckons for a cleansing
All are invited in

The eyes of many watching
Over time’s countless years
Belong to those around the world
Who have shed so many tears
Placing scorn on our neighbors
All with frightful heart
Yes, the world keeps spinning
But we must play a part

Mountains graze the heavens
Peaks adorned with snow
Beauty in ethereal majesty
Looked at from below
They know little of religion
Or condemn beliefs sublime
Watching over endless change
Inviting us to climb

Wind sometimes howling
Yet still a gentle breeze
Has for many ages
“Swayed nature’s lovely trees
Gusting for the wealthy
The same goes for the poor
Still those precious windmills
Bring power to each door

The eyes of many watching
Over time’s countless years
Belong to those around the world
Who have shed so many tears
Producing scorn on our neighbors
All with frightful heart
Yes, the world keeps spinning
But we must play a part

America’s a symbol for hope and goodness all around the world. We certainly have faults that need addressing, but, unlike many nations, our system allows (and encourages) change. Fears beckon us to look backwards while love looks to a brighter future. Better still, love is not scarce. It simply waits to be tapped into. Once upon a time there was the truth. Let’s pray that it will be found. We have lots of work to do, but, for today, let’s look forward to creating a beloved community where all are welcomed. 

Regards,
Bob

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover. 

