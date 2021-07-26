Newport Folk Festival, Part 1

by | Jul 25, 2021

Above: For Sunday’s closing act, the legendary Chaka Khan joined Allison Russell’s Once & Future Sounds, along with other performers from the weekend.

Photos by Nick Caccamo

Like a lot of us, the Newport Folk Festival spent the pandemic seeing the world anew. During the first three-day “set” of its six-day music marathon, the festival featured lots of acts that weren’t as well known as in previous years (exceptions, of course, included the venerable Randy Newman), but the performers definitely reflected this moment in American music. The Sunday finale, Allison Russell’s Once & Future Sounds, featured the biggest surprise of the first three days, funk legend Chaka Khan.

And, there are three days to go.

Yasmin Williams

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Waxahauchi (aka Katie Crutchfield).

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird

Celisse

Grace Potter

Billy Strings

Caamp

Waxahatchee sings with Kevin Morby.

 

 

