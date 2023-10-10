Dear Parents and Caregivers of Young Learners,

I am writing this piece asking you to encourage the young people in your care to make mistakes. Before you spill your coffee, or blink in disbelief, please understand that the mistakes I am calling for are risks that help to explore potential. These risks include trying something new or attempting a difficult task. Growth comes from exploration. The poem Mistakes seeks to encourage us to learn from our struggles. See you soon – Bob

Mistakes

Oh those mistakes

We wish that were made

While playing it safe

And excepting what’s staid

Looking back to those junctures

When given a choice

To sing for the heavens

But instead lost our voice

An awkward smile

Perhaps a few tears

Accompanies those trials

As we move past dark fears

For a shot never taken

Can’t lead to a goal

It’s the mistakes in this life

That help make us whole

Oh those mistakes

So far and so few

Could lead to a blessing

If only one knew

But over and over

The same hand was kept

While the players exalted

Most onlookers wept

An awkward smile

Perhaps a few tears

Accompanies those trials

As we move past dark fears

For a shot never taken

Can’t lead to a goal

It’s the mistakes in this life

That help make us whole

Bob Houghtaling is the substance abuse prevention and mental health director for the Town of East Greenwich as well as a lover of poetry.

Photo by Chuttersnap / Unsplash