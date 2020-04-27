Local Updates: Weekend COVID-19 Numbers, Council Meeting, Yard Waste

Over the weekend, Rhode Island recorded 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths. As of Sunday, there were 7,439 total confirmed cases of the virus and 226 total deaths. Hospitalizations remained flat at 258, but the number of patients in the ICU is climbing slowly, 78 as of Sunday, with 53 of those on ventilators – 10 days ago, those numbers were 62 and 43, respectively. In East Greenwich, our town of 13,000 is up to 34 confirmed cases.

The Town Council meets in regular session Monday night. On the agenda, Town Manager Andrew Nota will give the council an update on the COVID-19 crisis as well as the fiscal year 2021 budget process.

Also on the agenda, the town solicitor will present a memorandum on a medical-waste-to-energy facility proposed for 1600 Division Road in West Warwick. While it would sit in West Warwick and owners must comply with regulations in that city, access to and from the plant via Division Road in East Greenwich. The memo says East Greenwich would have standing because of the plant’s proximity if West Warwick approved a zone change for the facility. In addition to West Warwick regulatory hurdles, the plan also needs approvals from the Dept. of Environmental Management.

Find the full agenda (including links to backup) HERE.

Meanwhile, the town will be resuming curbside collection of bulky items like appliances and mattresses May 16. You need to call the Dept. of Public Works to schedule pickup – (401) 886-8618.

And, some happy news: curbside collection of yard waste will resume May 11. Residents may continue to take yard waste to the Highway Garage (3 Bear Swamp Road, off Frenchtown Road) Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May 2. The transfer station will still be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for trash and recycling items only.

Also, spring Parks and Recreation programs have been cancelled for the rest of the season. But all is not lost – check out the Town’s website for a list of virtual classes.

