Local Earth Day Activities: Clean Ups, E-Waste Drive

Above: Last year’s clean up HQ at Academy Field.

Saturday is Earth Day and there are ways right here in East Greenwich to get involved.

Earth Day Clean-Up – The Town of East Greenwich is hosting two Earth Day clean ups this Saturday, one at Academy Field, the other from EG Recreation Building. From 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. Register at egrecreation.recdesk.com.

E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Day – The Rotary Club of East Greenwich hosts its annual e-waste drive at New England Tech Saturday morning. The major recipient of this year’s donations will be the East Greenwich Park Systems; specifically the Scalloptown Park, where a new park bench will be added to the walking and bike path in the park to add to the beauty and comfort of the area. The Rocky Hill InterAct Club will begin a flower bed project there as well that they hope to continue on an ongoing basis. Donations of $1 per item with a $10; paper shredding, $5 a box with a $15 minimum. In the parking lot at New England Tech on Division Road. From 9 a.m. to noon. For more information or for pickups, contact Harry at (401) 515-2011, ext.1004 or [email protected].

In addition to dropping off electronic waste and paper shredding at New England Tech, the EG Rotary Club will be collecting donations of non-perishable food which can be dropped at RI Community Food Bank marked containers which will be placed at the East Greenwich Electronics Recycling Day site.