Letter to the Editor: Giarrusso Offers Independent Voice

Editor’s Note: This letter was submitted via email Oct. 12 but was not flagged as a letter to the editor. We are posting now. We regret the delay.

Submitted by Robert Gallucci

Representative Justine Caldwell’s assertion that she is an independent voice at the State House is laughable. Her support of the Evergreen and Firefighter bills, despite strong objections from the town mangers in East and West Greenwich, has led to costly and unnecessary taxpayer funded litigation. The League of Cities and Towns, in a bipartisan effort, strongly objected to the introduction and passage of this bill, as it takes away a key negotiation tool from all involved parties. These bills are directly and unnecessarily impacting our wallets.

If we truly want independent representation, we need to vote for Anthony Giarrusso’s return as our state representative.

Robert Gallucci lives in East Greenwich.