How Did EG Vote in Primary?

Above: Cole was one of the quieter polling places, with fewer than 100 votes cast at 3:30 p.m.

With no local primary races, East Greenwich voters were focused on the statewide primary races and the race for who will succeed Rep. Jim Langevin in the House of Representatives.

Statewide in the Democratic primary for governor, incumbent Dan McKee won the Democratic primary with 32.6 percent of the vote. Helena Foulkes trailed with 29.9 percent and Nellie Gorbea got 26.4 percent. In East Greenwich, Foulkes got the most votes, with 38.4 percent, followed by Gorbea, with 31. 7 percent. McKee placed third, with 22.7 percent of the vote. Matt Brown and Luis Daniel Munoz were in the single digits both statewide and locally.

In the Republican primary for governor, Ashley Kalus got 83.7 percent of the statewide vote to Jonathan Riccitelli’s 16.3 percent. In EG, Kalus got 88.2 percent to Riccitelli’s 11.8 percent.

EG resident Aaron Guckian got 67.8 percent of the statewide vote against Paul Pence’s 32.2 percent in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor. Guckian’s margin grew to 79.7 percent in EG. For the Democrats, incumbent Sabina Matos got 47 percent of the vote statewide, with Deborah Ruggiero getting 33.2 percent and Cynthia Mendes with 19.7 percent. In EG, Matos got 49.4 percent to Ruggiero’s 32 percent and Mendes’s 18.6 percent.

For the Congressional Dist. 2 race on the Democratic side, Seth Magaziner (54 percent) beat out David Segal (16 percent), Sarah Morgenthau (12 percent), and Joy Fox (11 percent). Locally, Magaziner came out on top with 59.8 percent of the vote, with Morgenthau placing second with 12.4 percent, Fox with 11.7 percent and Segal with 11.3 percent. Both statewide and locally, Omar Bah and Spencer Dickinson were in the single digits. Republican Allan Fung is running unopposed for the seat.

James Diossa beat out Stefan Pryor in the statewide Democratic primary for general treasurer, 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent. Locally, Diossa got 54.4 percent to Pryor’s 45.6 percent. Republican James Lathrop is running unopposed for general treasurer.

In the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, Gregg Amore got 64.3 percent of the statewide vote to Stephanie Beaute’s 35.7 percent. Republican Pat Cortellessa is running unopposed.

The other races had no primaries. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Check out all statewide results HERE and the local results HERE.