Hockey Playoffs, Game 1: EG Over Cranston West, 4-2

by | Mar 7, 2020 | News, Schools, Sports

Above: Conrad Swanson scored three goals during Friday’s game. 

Celebrating after the second goal.

Photos and Text by Stuart Hallagan

The Avengers Boys Hockey team prevailed 4-2 in the first game of the semifinals vs Cranston West on Friday night. The offense was powered by senior Conrad Swanson, with his second hat trick of the playoffs. It was a team effort on defense with good forechecking, stout defensive play and superior goal tending from Cole Barron. The Avengers play Cranston West in game two of the three-game series at Cranston Vets on Saturday at 7 p.m.

