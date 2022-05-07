Historic Cemeteries, Current Concerns

Did you know that the Town of East Greenwich has a Historic Cemetery Commission made up of town

residents and volunteers, or that our little town has over 90 historic cemeteries dating back over 250

years? The East Greenwich Historic Cemetery Commission was created in 2013, with the goal of building

awareness for and preserving the over 90 cemeteries located within East Greenwich. As a town rich in

history dating back to 1677, our cemeteries are the link between the present and the past residents of

town who helped build it into what it is today. We’ve conducted dozens of cleanups over the years

involving hundreds of volunteers from around Rhode Island and we continue to advocate for the care

and preservation of our cemeteries.

In conjunction with Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks, the East

Greenwich Historic Cemetery Commission is pleased to present a talk on the preservation of historic

cemeteries in the face of land development throughout the town and state. Development is increasingly

encroaching upon the town’s historic graveyards, which are protected under state law. This

presentation serves as a primer on The Rhode Island Cemeteries Act and will draw on local examples

summarizing state-supported strategies for establishing cemetery boundaries to avoid unmarked graves

and implementing cemetery protection and management strategies. While focusing on East Greenwich,

this program is open to anyone interested in the local graveyards in Rhode Island and their protection.

Please join us and our guest speaker Jay Waller, Senior Archeologist with The Public Archeology

Laboratory in Pawtucket, for this informative discussion on Tuesday, May 24, at 6:00 PM in the community

room at the East Greenwich Public Library.

For more information on East Greenwich Historic Cemeteries, the Historic Cemetery Commission, or

ways to get involved and help preserve these cemeteries for the future, please contact Deron Murphy,

Chair of the East Greenwich Historic Cemetery Commission HERE.

