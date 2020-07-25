By Bob Houghtaling

Civil Rights icon John Lewis recently passed away after battling a long-term illness. His courage, leadership and adherence to the precepts of Martin Luther King earned him great respect. They also got him into “good trouble” from time-to-time. Much has changed since the 1960s, but race relations continue to be a major concern in this country. There are many who block progress to this day. Black Americans (and other minorities) often face daunting challenges.

Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow powerfully depicts the conditions that lead to mass incarcerations for Black Americans. These incarcerations then lead to unemployment, poverty and trips back to prison. The poem Old Bird Jimseeks to paint a picture that Jim Crowhas reinvented himself and continues to cast a dark shadow.

Old Bird Jim

That old bird Jim

My oh my

Seems once again

To be flying by

I’ve seen him before

But not for some time

At least how I thought

He’s still in his prime

Now here once again

The pernicious vision

He’s stopping to visit

Our schools and prisons

Then off once again

A specter of hate

Old Bird Jim is patient

He’ll silently wait

Stop your celebrations

We’ve been here before

He first started flying

Right after the war

Once he wore sheets

Now more controlled

Old Jim ain’t stupid

And still after your soul

A little crow hop

When finding the ground

Jim wants you to know

That hate’s always around

He likes the warm air

Yet crosses the line

Traveling about country

And doing quite fine

That Old Bird Jim

My oh my

Seems once again

To be flying by

I’ve seen him before

But not for some time

At least how I thought

He’s still in his prime

Thank you, John Lewis.

Bob Houghtaling is the director of the East Greenwich Drug Program, a mental health counselor, and a poetry lover.