by | Dec 22, 2019 | Events, General Interest

Happy Hanukkah!

In honor of Hanukkah, Rabbi Yossi Laufer from Chabad West Bay led a festive community celebration at Town Hall in East Greenwich Sunday night, the first night of the festival of lights, which runs through Monday, Dec. 30. In addition to singing and dancing, there were even the traditional latkes. Town Council President Mark Schwager and Councilman Mike Donegan were on hand for the festivities, which only began last year.

“East Greenwich has a lot of traditions – it’s adding a new tradition to the town,” said Schwager. Happy Hanukkah, everyone!

Gathered for the Menorah lighting at Town Hall, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

 

