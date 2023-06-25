Gold Medal for Brian Johnson

Above: Brian Johnson during Unified Bocce competition during the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Photo courtesy of Special Olympics

Silver wasn’t enough for EG’s Brian Johnson – together with his Unified teammate Dave Young of North Kingstown, Brian captured the gold medal in bocce for Team USA on Saturday (6/24/23). He will return home to Rhode Island Monday with both a silver medal for his singles performance and the gold medal in doubles.

It was close.

Brian and Dave defeated a Unified team from Paraguay that had beaten in an earlier round by one point but on Saturday, Team USA beat Paraguay 10-3.

According to Brian’s dad, Ray, before the final round Brian had told his mom, Jane, “he was there to do his job and get the gold for the USA.”

Jane and Kelly (Brian’s sister) were there for the competition along with family friend Gail Erinakes.

“He said he was tired and it was a heck of a week and a heck of a game,” Ray Johnson reported.