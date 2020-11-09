Girls XC Team Captures Class B Championship

Above: Alicia Chen, Megan Huntley, Ava Peters, Jessica Martin, Helena Dunwoody, Reese Fahys, Rylee Shunney, and Coach Terry before the race Saturday.

EG runners are top four finishers

The EG Girls Cross Country team repeated its Class B state title Ponaganset High Saturday, with sophomore Reese Fahys finishing first in 17:56.73, followed by Rylee Shunney (18:41.4), Jessica Martin (19:55.22), and Ava Peters (19:56.46). The Avengers strong showing gave them a strong first, with 22 points. Portsmouth came in second, with 78, and Westerly finished third with 81 points.

Fahys moved to EG from New Jersey in September; she is ranked among the fastest high school cross country runners in the country.

“They did great today,” said EG Girls Coach Erin Terry.